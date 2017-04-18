To the Editor:

The Newtown Democratic Town Committee is hosting Municipal Campaign Training Day on Saturday, April 22, from 9 am to 3 pm, at the Newtown Middle School, 11 Queen Street. This training event is for anyone interested in running for office, managing or working on a political campaign, or learning about the political process and how you can get involved.

This is a free event for all Democrats and interested folks looking to run this fall on the Democrat row in their town election. There will be eight different sessions in four blocks during the day so you will have multiple opportunities to learn. Presentations will cover the following topics: Communication and Literature, Understanding SEEC Rules, VAN Basics, Using Social Media in Your Campaign, Field Organizing, GOTV, and Fundraising.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman will be with us during opening remarks at 9:30 am. Kevin Lembo, state comptroller, is our keynote speaker during the lunch hour.

For more details, please go to newtownctdemocrats.org. If you have questions, please contact Eric Paradis at newtownctdems@gmail.com. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday.

Very truly yours,

Maureen Crick Owen

member, Newtown Democratic Town Committee

16 Tamarack Road, Newtown April 18, 2017