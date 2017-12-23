Municipal Appointments Open To Residents

Recent Stories
First Selectman Dan Rosenthal is seeking residents to fill several opening on local appointed boards and commissions. In some cases the appointments are required to be affiliated with a specific political party, while in other cases unaffiliated voters are encouraged to consider serving.
Current openings exist on:
Animal Control Advisory Board: an alternate vacancy available to an unaffiliated or Republican voter.
Board of Assessment Appeals: a vacancy available to a Democrat; appointment to be made by 12/30/17.
Board of Ethics: one alternate vacancy open to a Democrat or unaffiliated voter, one alternate vacancy available to a Republican or unaffiliated voter and one full board opening to any registered voter. Candidate recommendations due by January 19.
Conservation: a vacancy available to a Democrat or unaffiliated voter. Candidate recommendations due by January 19.
Design Advisory Board: two alternate positions available to a Republican, Democrat, or unaffiliated voter (but no more than one of the same party).
Employee Medical Benefits Board: one alternate position open to any party.
Inland Wetlands Commission: a vacancy open to a Democrat or unaffiliated voter.
Lake Lillinonah Authority: an open position to any registered voter.
Fairfield Hills Authority, a vacant position available to a Democrat or unaffiliated voter; candidate recommendations due by December 29.
Parks & Recreation: a vacancy available to a Democrat or unaffiliated voter. Candidate recommendations due by December 29. There is an additional Democrat/unaffiliated vacancy, candidate recommendations due by January 12.
Public Building & Site Commission: alternate vacancy available to a Republican or unaffiliated voter. Candidate recommendations due by December 29.
Inquiries should be made through the Office of the First Selectman, 3 Primrose Street, or call 203-270-4201.