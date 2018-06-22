Middle School Students ‘Move Up’ To High School

“This is a positive and pivotal moment for all of you,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue. Tuesday evening, June 19, she addressed the Newtown Middle School students who will begin their high school career in the fall. Leaving the eighth grade behind, students wearing slacks and summer dresses also wore smiles during Tuesday’s Moving-Up Ceremony held in the Newtown High School gymnasium.

During her past teaching career, Dr Rodrigue recalled students “bombarding me with questions” about entering high school. Some were nervous or curious. She would tell them, “Don’t worry, you will find your way,” to making friends, finding classrooms, or eating lunch.

Students would later tell her she was right.

“Set expectations high,” Dr Rodrigue said. “Challenge yourself and reach out for advice.” Borrowing a quote from Walt Disney, she said, “All your dreams will come true if you have the courage to pursue them.”

“Congratulations to all of you,” she said.

Offering a brief opening address was NMS Student Council Co-Chair William Brock, who spoke of community service.

“I have found that serving the community benefits others and yourself. I urge everyone to try something new,” including community service, he said.

Service can be as simple as mowing a lawn or volunteering at the library, William said. Students will encounter many opportunities at Newtown High School, he said. “We’ll move forward together.”

Student Representative Audrey Botta borrowed words from Michael Jordan when she said, “Obstacles don’t have to stop you.” She told her classmates to “figure out how to climb it or go around it. Trying to overcome challenges will help us in the future and we’ll learn how to persevere.”

Audrey said, “We must be trustworthy and grow together emotionally and we must guide our own choices.”

Each student possesses strengths and weaknesses, and individuality, she said. “No matter what others say, we must stay true to ourselves and what we believe in.” She added, “Mess-ups help shape us. I feel we are ready for the challenges of high school.”

Following her to the podium was Student Representative William Connors. Reflecting on lessons learned at the middle school, he said, “We have excelled on the stage, in the classroom, and the community.” Of the many life lessons, he said, “Trusting ourselves and taking healthy risks is most important.”

William said, “We are ready for high school; we have the foundation to grow in the future.”

After comments concluded, students took to the stage, one by one shaking hands with staff and Board of Education members who congratulated them.

Newtown Middle School Principal Thomas Einhorn left them with his words of wisdom: “Tell those dear to you that you love them. Don’t be afraid to fail. The road ahead is filled with opportunity. Embrace change, and congratulations.”