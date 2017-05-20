Middle Gate Students Celebrate Their Principal With ‘Mr Geissler Day’

Middle Gate Elementary School Principal Christopher Geissler knew something was coming, but he did not know just what was in store for him on May 1. PTA President Debbie DeBlasi said Mr Geissler’s first clue that “Mr Geissler Day” was being planned happened when he noticed his calendar quickly filling up — with no mention of what events.

Ms DeBlasi said the PTA wanted to recognize and celebrate Mr Geissler and all he does for the school. When she began looking at potential dates, she realized May 1 was also recognized nationally as School Principals’ Day. It worked out perfectly, she said, as the school’s art room was being set up for the lunchtime celebration.

“He does so much,” said Ms DeBlasi. She added later, “I don’t know if he knows the difference he makes. He just does it, because it is who he is.”

Mr Geissler Day began with offering him his favorite breakfast options of yogurt and fruit, with bagels as a side. Ms DeBlasi said classes in the school also filled out a survey to test how well they know their principal. The class with the most correct answers on the survey earned extra recess time.

For lunch, sandwiches from Franco’s Pizza & Pasta were served along with some of his other favorite things, like brownies.

The school’s Student Council ate lunch in the art room for the special celebration and the school’s kindergarten students performed a special rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game,” with the lyrics rewritten.

“You read us books that we think are first rate,” the students sang. “And it’s root, root, root for Mr Geissler. We think you are so cool. For it’s one, two, three thank yous from me for being the best principal of Middle Gate School.”

Students also dressed up for the day’s theme. Some students wore baseball clothes to celebrate his interest in the sport, and others wore Star Wars shirts to reflect his love of the movies. Some students wore a suit and tie to reflect Mr Geissler’s daily style.

Mr Geissler also received presents and other surprises throughout the day. The Student Council members also posed for a picture with Mr Geissler while holding printed pictures of his face.

Mr Geissler said a day “like this is really special,” and added that what “makes the magic happen here” is the students and staff.

“This is an amazing community that works together… for the best interest of the children,” said Mr Geissler. Later he reminded the assembled students, “Be kind and try your best.”