Michelle Embree Ku Named Area Director Of CABE

WETHERSFIELD — Newtown Board of Education Chair Michelle Embree Ku was named as an area director for the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) on December 21, when CABE announced the new members of its Board of Directors and Area Directors for 2017-18.

Ms Ku has also served in the position for the last two years.

CABE announced its lineup of area directors and members of its Board of Directors on December 21 after elections were held.

CABE serves local and regional school districts in Connecticut and is dedicated to improving the quality of education throughout the state and the nation. CABE’s membership includes 154 school districts. CABE is a leading advocate for public education at the state capitol and in Washington, DC, and offers many types of support services to local boards of education including the Board Member Academy, a continuing education program for local board of education members, according to the association.