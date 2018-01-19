Meet Efraim Andersen, Newtown’s First Baby Of 2018

Tanya DeJesus’s epidural did not kick in on January 3, so she felt every moment of her younger son’s birth.

“It was the longest three minutes of my life,” she said this week. Laughing, she called the birth of Efraim Jaxon Anderson “an unexpected natural delivery.”

At the end of those few minutes, however — at 2:08 that Wednesday afternoon — Ms DeJesus and her husband, Joseph Andersen, welcomed their second child into their family. The timing also means the young couple are the parents of Newtown’s First Baby of 2018.

Effie, as the newborn will go by, joins older brother Joseph Leonardo Anderson, 4.

Effie was 21 inches long and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at birth, which took place at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y.

“We moved to Newtown just under a year ago, so I was still going to the doctors there,” Ms DeJesus said, Tuesday evening, January 16. Ms DeJesus stayed in the hospital for two days after Efraim was born, and that was only because the first major snow of the year began less than 24 hours after his birth. Since his arrival at home, the newborn has been a very easy baby to take care of.

“He’s a good eater,” said Ms DeJesus. “He’s a good sleeper, too. I can’t complain.”

She was not kidding about the sleeping part, either. During three separate times when flash photography was being done Tuesday evening, Efraim never made a sound. He slept soundly while his brother played with toys, and rolled on a couch near him. He didn’t make a sound when he was passed from the arms of his grandmother to his mother, or even when the family dog jumped onto the coach to be near him.

Even when his father arrived home from work — Mr Andersen is the owner of Doors & More, a Bronx, N.Y.-based business that does door installations, as well as lock and key work, according to his wife — and the entire house buzzed with excitement, the newborn kept sleeping.

The First Baby of 2018 is a maternal grandson of Elba and Leonardo DeJesus, Jr. His paternal grandmother is Cheryl Andersen.

The 2018 First Baby Prize Package

Thanks to local businesses and organizations, the entire family will be enjoying a prize package with something for everyone. Following are the gifts that were donated for this year’s First Baby Prize Package:

a gift certificate for 100 gallons of oil from ABC Fuel Oil;

a $75 gift certificate from Anthony Mason Custom Gutter & Roofing;

a gift certificate for a European facial from Avance Day Spa;

a $30 gift certificate from Barnwood Grill;

a $25 gift certificate for Tanya from Basil Rose Boutique;

dinner for two at Blue Colony Diner;

a $20 gift certificate from Byrd’s Books;

a pound of coffee from Cafe Xpresso;

ten movie passes for Edmond Town Hall Theatre;

a $50 gift card from Foundry Kitchen & Tavern; and

a haircut and color for Tanya and a haircut and shave for Joseph at Frank’s Unisex Styling.

Also, a $25 gift certificate from Hollandia Nurseries;

a one-hour personal training session for Tanya at Joanne’s Fitness Studio;

a large cheese pizza from Lions Bleeker Street Pizza;

a $25 gift certificate from McGuire’s Ale House;

breakfast for Tanya and Joseph at My Place Pizza & Restaurant;

a one-year subscription or extension from The Newtown Bee;

an oil change from Newtown Car Care Center;

a $25 gift certificate from Newtown Color Center;

a $50 gift card from Newtown Hardware;

one area of coolsculpting from Newtown MediSpa;

a $25 gift certificate from Nick’s Catering; and

an oil change at NJK Sunoco.

Additionally, a $25 savings account started at Newtown Savings Bank;

a large cheese pizza from Papa Al’s Pizza-Pasta-Subs;

a $25 gift certificate and a laundry bag from PJ’s Laundromat;

a $50 gift certificate from Ricci’s Salon and Hero Barbering (good at either location);

one haircut for the parents from Roberto’s Barber Shop;

a baby bank and a $25 gift card from Silver Touch;

a $25 gift certificate from Southbury Country Florist;

20 percent off their first purchase at The Toy Tree;

a $50 gift certificate from UK Gourmet; and

a gift bottle of Roeder Estate Brut Champagne, courtesy Yankee Wine & Spirits.

Shown sleeping in the safety of his mother’s arms, Efraim Andersen has been named Newtown’s First Baby 2018. Joining the newborn, from left, are his father, Joseph Anderson; big brother Joseph Jr; and mom Tanya DeJesus.

—Bee Photo, Hicks

Efraim Andersen was born just 62 hours into the new year.

—Bee Photo, Hicks