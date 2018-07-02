‘Meet And Greet’ A Chance To Know Candidate

To the Editor:

Last night [Thursday, June 28], we had the honor of hosting a “Meet and Greet” for Rebekah Harriman-Stites, candidate for Connecticut’s 106th State Legislative District. A group of friends came together to learn where Rebekah stands on numerous issues, both large and small, that impact our state and town.

Some big topics discussed included the state’s economy, crumbling infrastructure, state pensions, unions, funding for special education, feasibility of tolls, creating a retirement friendly environment for seniors, gun safety, our failing cities, and how to improve the climate for small businesses. It was clear from Rebekah’s thoughtful answers that all of these topics have been of great concern to her for a long time. As a small business owner, grant writer for nonprofits, social worker, fundraiser and school board vice-chair, Rebekah has a proven track record of commitment to the community and the skill set and knowledge to tackle these important issues with laser focus once she is in Hartford.

What a thrill it was for all of us to discuss topics that are critical to our state’s success and all citizens’ future well-being. Rebekah is an inspiring and well-informed leader. Don’t take our word for it. Find out for yourself by inviting Rebekah and some of your friends over for a thoughtful and engaging discussion. We’re sure you’ll hear comments like we did from guests who said enthusiastically that they’re “looking forward to voting for her” and “What a great candidate!”

If you want to be represented by someone who knows how to listen, takes your concerns seriously, has studied the topic from every angle, and will cross the aisle and push for legislation best for our community, the choice is clear.

This November, please cast your ballot for Rebekah Harriman-Stites: a candidate who will work for everyone.

Sincerely,

Kim and Jack Weber

34 Key Rock Road, Newtown June 29, 2018