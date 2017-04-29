May Events Announced For EverWonder Children’s Museum

EverWonder Children’s Museum announces its calendar for May.

The museum has events for the entire family.

The museum, at 31 Pecks Lane, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 5 pm. Admission is $7 per person, and children under the age of 1 year old are free. Museum members are free. Parking at the museum is also free.

Please note the museum will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

The event calendar is subject to change without notice. Check everwondermuseum.org or the museum’s Facebook page for calendar changes and announcements.

Story Lab For Young Explorers meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 to 11:00 am. This 30-minute program of STEM-themed stories, activities, and crafts takes place in the EverWonder classroom. Parents must stay with their children during the program. Program is free with museum admission.

Registration for EverWonder Summer STEM Programs is now open. These summer programs are geared for children ages 5 to 11. Programming will be divided into two age categories: Young Innovators, for ages 5-7; and Junior Innovators, ages 8-11.

The programs will run for eight weeks, starting Wednesday, July 5. Each week will focus on a different STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) theme, with hands-on experiments and activities. Visit the EverWonder website for additional information and registration.

Special Activities

The following events are ongoing during regular museum hours unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, May 2 — New Art Labs: Straw Logic Puzzles and Life Cycle Crowns

In Straw Logic Puzzles, children will test their spatial reasoning and logic skills through manipulating geometric patterns.

In Life Cycle Crowns, children will learn about the life cycle of a butterfly through coloring each stage of the butterfly’s life and then attaching it to a strip of paper in the correct life cycle sequence.

Wednesday, May 3 — Science Lab: Lemon Juice Secret Messages

Calling all super heroes and secret agents! Come work on your spy craft at EverWonder Children’s Museum. Children will use lemons, paper, cotton swabs, and a lamp to write secret messages using homemade invisible ink. During this science lab, children will learn about chemical reactions and the difference between acids and bases.

Thursday, May 4 — Jedi Science

May the Fourth be with you. EverWonder will be celebrating Star Wars Day r through moving objects with the Force. During this science lab, children will learn about the power of static electricity.

Wednesday, May 10 — Science Lab: Chromatography Butterflies

Children will use coffee filters, markers, water, string, and pipe cleaners to make unique, beautiful butterflies. In this activity, children will learn about chemical reactions and chromatography (separating mixtures) while watching the pigments in markers react with water.

Sunday, May 14 — Mother’s Day

Let your love bloom for the special lady in your life on Mother’s Day. On Sunday, May 14, we are making handprint flower bouquets in honor of Mother’s Day. Children will trace their hands on paper to make personalized flowers.

Wednesday, May 17, noon to 5 pm — Science Lab: Life Cycle Agamographs

Art meets biology and mathematics, when children learn about amamographs (collections of images that change at different angles) and then make life cycle agamographs. In this activity, children will learn about life cycles and angles.

Wednesday, May 24 — Science Lab: Water Lily Experiment

Budding horticulturists are invited to watch paper water lilies bloom before their very eyes. During this activity, our young horticulturalists will be simulating water lily blooms with paper water lilies. Children will decorate and cut out their own paper water lily, and then watch it unfurl through using the power of capillary action.

Wednesday, May 31 — Science Lab: Rock Exploration

For this experiment, children will be given an assortment of rocks, magnifying glasses, a balance and scale, and spray bottle of water to investigate the attributes and properties of rocks.

Formed in January 2011 by a group of parents, EverWonder Children’s Museum (incorporated as Newtown Children’s Museum, Inc) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring children and families in northern Fairfield County through the use of hands-on museum exhibits and demonstrations.

Memberships and gift certificates are available for purchase.

For more information about EverWonder Children’s Museum, visit everwondermuseum.org or e-mail info@everwondermuseum.org.