May 18-23, 2018: “I Can Only Imagine” and “The Post”

Published: May 17, 2018

The Newtown Bee
I Can Only Imagine movie poster

FRIDAY, MAY 18

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE

Rated PG * running time 1:50

Starring J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins,
Brody Rose, Priscilla Shearer, Cloris Leachman & Dennis Quaid

Tickets $3

Screenings 7 & 9:15 pm

The inspiring true story behind MercyMe’s chart-topping 1999 hit “I Can Only Imagine,” which offers hope to so many, is a reminder of the power of true forgiveness. 

* * * * *

The Post movie poster

SUNDAY, MAY 20-WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

THE POST

Rated PG * running time 1:56

Starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulsen,
Bob Odenkirk, Bradley Whitford & Bruce Greenwood

Tickets $3*
*($2 for senior citizens at Tuesday matinee)

Screenings Sunday through Wednesday, 7 pm;
matinee Tuesday, 1 pm

When American military analyst Daniel Ellsberg (Matthew Rhys) copies top-secret documents showing a major coverup by four Presidential administrations about the involvement of the United States in Vietnam, he set in motion a confrontation between the government and the country’s first female newspaper publisher (Streep) and a hard-driving editor (Hanks) in this film based on a true story. 

