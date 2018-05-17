May 18-23, 2018: “I Can Only Imagine” and “The Post”

FRIDAY, MAY 18

I CAN ONLY IMAGINE

Rated PG * running time 1:50

Starring J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins,

Brody Rose, Priscilla Shearer, Cloris Leachman & Dennis Quaid

Tickets $3

Screenings 7 & 9:15 pm

The inspiring true story behind MercyMe’s chart-topping 1999 hit “I Can Only Imagine,” which offers hope to so many, is a reminder of the power of true forgiveness.

* * * * *

SUNDAY, MAY 20-WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

THE POST

Rated PG * running time 1:56

Starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulsen,

Bob Odenkirk, Bradley Whitford & Bruce Greenwood

Tickets $3*

*($2 for senior citizens at Tuesday matinee)

Screenings Sunday through Wednesday, 7 pm;

matinee Tuesday, 1 pm

When American military analyst Daniel Ellsberg (Matthew Rhys) copies top-secret documents showing a major coverup by four Presidential administrations about the involvement of the United States in Vietnam, he set in motion a confrontation between the government and the country’s first female newspaper publisher (Streep) and a hard-driving editor (Hanks) in this film based on a true story.