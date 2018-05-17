May 18-23, 2018: “I Can Only Imagine” and “The Post”

Full listing of public events planned for the historic building at 45 Main Street, Newtown....Read Full Article
FRIDAY, MAY 18
I CAN ONLY IMAGINE
Rated PG * running time 1:50
Starring J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Trace Adkins,
Brody Rose, Priscilla Shearer, Cloris Leachman & Dennis Quaid
Tickets $3
Screenings 7 & 9:15 pm
The inspiring true story behind MercyMe’s chart-topping 1999 hit “I Can Only Imagine,” which offers hope to so many, is a reminder of the power of true forgiveness.
* * * * *
SUNDAY, MAY 20-WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
THE POST
Rated PG * running time 1:56
Starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulsen,
Bob Odenkirk, Bradley Whitford & Bruce Greenwood
Tickets $3*
*($2 for senior citizens at Tuesday matinee)
Screenings Sunday through Wednesday, 7 pm;
matinee Tuesday, 1 pm
When American military analyst Daniel Ellsberg (Matthew Rhys) copies top-secret documents showing a major coverup by four Presidential administrations about the involvement of the United States in Vietnam, he set in motion a confrontation between the government and the country’s first female newspaper publisher (Streep) and a hard-driving editor (Hanks) in this film based on a true story.