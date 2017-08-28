Maurice F. “Barry” Cummins, 78, of New Fairfield, died August 25, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the devoted husband of Mary (Finnerty) Cummins and the best father his children could ever ask for. He was born in Black Rock, County Cork, Ireland, on September 1, 1938, a son of the late Mary Ellen (Keating) and Maurice Cummins.

His wife of 54 years, Mary; his three daughters and their spouses: Patricia and Keith Cheh of Newtown, Dr Mary and Greg Fernand, and Linda Cummins and her fiancé Mike Hughes; four grandchildren, Ryan, Kelly, Shannon, and Steven; and his siblings, Kevin, Victor, Vincent, Declan, Terence, Joan, and Eileen, survive him.

In addition to his parents, his brothers, Peter, Patrick, Dennis, Redmond, Paul, Harry, and Martin; and his beloved grandson, Michael, predeceased him.

Mr Cummins came to the United States in 1959 on the Mauritania. He loved the sea and at an early age worked the fishing boats.

He was honored to be a US Army veteran and so proud of his adopted home, but he was always a son of Ireland, fierce and true. He was a resident of New Fairfield and parishioner of St Edward Church for the past 43 years.

Mr Cummins was a talented singer and was known as the “singing painter.” As the owner of Cummins Painting, he could be found on a ladder whistling or singing an Irish tune. He was a valued mentor to many who worked for him. He enjoyed a good story and was quite the storyteller himself, and was the family historian.

While he was an avid New York Mets fan, it was time with his family and beloved grandchildren that he cherished the most.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 29, from 4 to 8 pm, at Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9 Granville Avenue, Danbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 30, at 10:30 am, at St Edward Church, 21 Brush Hill Road, New Fairfield. Interment with US Military Honors will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Fairfield Veteran’s Association, Inc, PO Box 8088, New Fairfield CT 06812; St Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 21 Brush Hill Road, New Fairfield CT 06812; or Friends of the Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center c/o LAOH, 6 Lake Avenue, Danbury CT 06810.