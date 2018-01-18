Mary Samoskevich Palo, 79, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Andrew Palo, died January 15 in Bridgeport Hospital. She was born in Bridgeport on June 30, 1938, daughter of the late Veronica (Palechko) and Nicholas Samoskevich and had been a lifelong area resident.

Her two brothers, Peter Samoskevich and his wife Christine of Newtown and Nicholas Samoskevich of Naugatuck; her devoted son, Andrew Palo and his wife Raelinda of Trumbull; her two cherished grandchildren, Andrew and Alexa; and several nieces and nephews survive her.

In addition to her husband and parents, her brothers, George and Fred, and her sister, Veronica, predeceased her.

Mrs Palo was retired from the Registrars Office at Sacred Heart University, and prior to that had worked for Bridgeport Metal Goods. She was an avid sports fan, and loved to cheer on the New York Yankees, New England Patriots, and the UConn Woman’s Basketball team.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, January 19, from 9:30 to 11:30 am, in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am. Interment will be in St John’s Cemetery, Stratford.

