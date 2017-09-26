Marlene Evans

Marlene Garofalo Evans, 79, of Ridgefield, formerly of Norwalk, wife of the late Walter Evans, died September 23 at her home. She was born in Astoria, N.Y., August 9, 1938, a daughter of the late Lorraine (Eldridge) and Hans G. Walter, Sr.

Her children and their spouses, Gregg and Suzanne Garofalo of Newtown, Richard and Beverly Garofalo of Wethersfield, Lisa Garofalo Fritz of Middletown, and Terri Garofalo Fisher and John of Durham; a brother, Hans G. Walter II and his wife Donna of Maine; two sisters, Angie Airoso of California and Dolly Ascona of Texas; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas Garofalo, Paul Garofalo, James Garofalo, Jessica Garofalo, Eric Fritz, Christopher Fritz, Timothy Rizzo, Kyle Rizzo, Kevin Rizzo and Christina Rizzo; and several nieces and nephews survive her.

Mrs Evans attended Norwalk schools, was a graduate of Norwalk High School, and was a former secretary.

A resident of Ridgefield since 1961, coming from Norwalk, she enjoyed crafts, painting, and scrapbooking.

The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, on Thursday, September 28, from 9:30 to 11 am. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home at 11 am, with Reverend Dr Joseph A. Krasinski officiating. Burial will follow in St Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield.

Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association – Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard 4-B, Southington CT 06489, would be appreciated.