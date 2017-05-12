Marilyn Switser, 81, of Sandy Hook, previously of Newfane, Vt., and Fairfield, died May 6, at Masonicare at Newtown. She was born in Bridgeport on January 2, 1936, and was the daughter of Charles and Florence (Herrmann) Lynch.

She was working for Sikorsky in Stratford when she met her husband, Don F. Switser, originally of Burlington, Vt. When they married, she joyfully became a homemaker.

Mrs Switser was most happy raising their four children, volunteering at all their schools while enjoying the quiet pleasures of knitting, puzzles, and traveling the country while camping with her family.

After her husband retired to Vermont, she happily provided “Camp Grandma” to her grandchildren, who loved skiing and snowmobiling. Mr and Mrs Switser returned to Connecticut to the care and company of their daughter.

Her children, Deborah Russell of Sandy Hook, Don F. Switser, Jr, of Fairfield, David A. Switser and his wife, Deborah, of Stratford, and Douglas M. Switser and his wife, Dawn, of Weeki Wachee, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews survive her. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, her four brothers, James, Gerald, Ronald, and Kenneth Lynch predeceased her.

Friends may call on Friday, May 19, from 5 to 7 pm, followed by a brief memorial service at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a contribution in her memory can make one to their favorite charity.