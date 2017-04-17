Margaret Patterson

Margaret M. (Spitko) Patterson, 89, of Danbury and formerly of Newtown, died on April 5 at Filosa Convalescent Center in Danbury. She was born May 2, 1927, in Buschendorf, Slovakia, the daughter of the late Suzanne (Spitko) and Karl Weber. She was the wife of the late George Spitko and the late Albert Patterson.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Mrs Patterson was an excellent cook and loved to garden. She enjoyed traveling and was an active participant in her church in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., devoting many hours at the Lutheran Thrift Store, before relocating to Connecticut to be closer to her family. She also enjoyed the company of her three pets.

Her first husband, George Spitko, predeceased her in 1967. Together they had four daughters, Dr Helga Jensen Ruopp of Newtown, Heidi McElroy of East Meadow, N.Y., Dr Waltraut Waterman of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Ulrike Lawrence of Syracuse, N.Y. She later married Albert Patterson, who died in 2002.

In addition to her four daughters, her 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews living in Germany, Slovakia, and Israel survive Mrs Patterson.

There are no calling hours. Funeral Services will take place at 10 am on Friday, April 21, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, with Pastor Walter Harper, officiating. Interment will be in the Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to Immanuel Lutheran School and Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury CT 06811.

The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, is in charge of arrangements.

To light a candle of hope and remembrance, visit cornellmemorial.com.