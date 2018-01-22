Managers Seek Funds For Edmond Town Hall Theatre Upgrades

In need of repairs, the Edmond Town Hall Theater is among the many items included in the current Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Newtown. The CIP funds projects beyond the scope of Newtown’s annual budget process.

Asking for $252,000 to cover theater repairs, the request includes removal of existing rigging systems, removal and disposal of elements such as curtains and drapery, installing new rigging, reinstalling curtain tracks, installing motorized components, removal of asbestos fire curtains, wiring and motor controls, repaint and repair walls and ceiling, and a contingency for any unexpected repairs.

Clarifying the request to both the Board of Finance and the Board of Selectmen (BOS) in the late fall, Edmond Town Hall managers members cited both “safety and liability concerns raised by theater users for whom we have had to issue partial refunds because they had to make on-the-fly repairs,” to the theater elements to ensure safety during productions, as stated in selectmen’s October 26 meeting minutes.

Board of Managers and building Operations Manager Sheila Torres had contacted theater consultants “regarding necessary upgrades to bring the theater to current standards.” They had reached out to three companies that specialize in rigging inspections and chose iWeiss out of New Jersey to inspect the theater and issue a safety report.

The CIP request “addresses the safety improvements, which must take priority. The CIP request is based on the iWeiss report and associated costs,” as managers stated at the BOS meeting.

Managers aim to “minimize liability,” in the theater and to address problems would “allow us to further expand use of the theater beyond movies in order to generate additional revenue,” the minutes state.

The theater is a focal point in the managers’ Strategic Plan, developed in June 2017.

Per questions posed by the finance board, and discussed at the BOS meeting, managers noted the number of movies run at the theater, theater use charges per day, potential rate increases due to upgrades, the age of certain theater elements/conditions, how often is the orchestra pit used, what is the planned use for a new lift. Managers also replied to questions regarding surround sound, sound deadening, lighting, microphone systems for public events, and more. (See the BOS October 26 meeting minutes available at newtown-ct.gov).

A late November day had found Ms Torres and managers’ Chairman Margot Hall seated across the table from one another in the Mary Hawley Room, again looking at the theater CIP request.

“There are experts on this type of renovation,” Ms Torres said, and she had received quote about “what we need to do.”

Upgrades to the theater “will benefit the building,” Ms Hall said. Building improvements fit well with the Strategic Plan, and would need “a theater that is viable and generates revenue,” Ms Torres said. Renovations take money, she said.

“The request is modest,” said Ms Hall. Theater repairs “seem the most urgent,” she said.

Ms Torres first became aware of problems when things needed to be repaired during use. She soon found experts to make inspections. She worries that prospective productions may “pull back from coming” to use the stage space.

Again mentioning the Strategic Plan to move forward and promote the Edmond Town Hall as a viable space, the theater plays a big part, Ms Hall said.

For many years the theater’s focus was movies, and now, “It’s more live performance,” Ms Torres said. “We want people to see it as the asset it is. Families love us, people want to see more concerts and comedy.”

It is about generating revenue, Ms Torres said.

As the managers work to expand what the building has to offer, Ms Hall and Ms Torres agreed that the Edmond Town Hall is in the center of town and its theater is something that newer buildings don’t offer.