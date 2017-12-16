Managers Appreciate Pat Llodra

With a few special words, Edmond Town Hall Board of Managers members offered their appreciation to former Newtown First Selectman Pat Llodra, December 12.

Welcoming Mrs Llodra to the managers’ meeting Tuesday evening, chairman Margot Hall said that the board wished to express “its appreciation for your service” to the town of Newtown and for “the encouragement, advice, and tough love,” she gave the board. “We have learned and benefited from your assistance and direction and promise to build on that,” said Ms Hall.

On Tuesday evening, the Board of Managers designated a seat in the theater balcony in Mrs Llodra’s honor. The managers also recognized Bob Llodra “in appreciation for letting Pat spend evenings with us” and all the other town boards and commissions. Ms Hall added, “We designate a seat for you next to Pat’s.”

Soon making its way around the table was a framed photograph of the two balcony seats, and a large bouquet of flowers.

Mrs Llodra had been the town’s first selectman for the past eight years, but did not seek re-election for the current term.