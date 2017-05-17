Make It A Safe Memorial Day

To the Editor:

This Memorial Day, Americans everywhere will toast to our nation’s freedoms and salute those in our armed services who have fallen defending them. As the unofficial start to summer season, Memorial Day is the perfect opportunity to take a much needed break, reflect on sacrifices made and celebrate our cherished way of life.

As you gather together with friends and family members, remember what our servicemen and women have fought for: our safety.

Dichello Distributors, Inc is committed to helping keep the local roads safe this Memorial Day weekend.

In the spirit of Memorial Day, we encourage you to kick off the summer responsibly. If your plans involve alcohol, plan to use a designated driver, get a ride, call a cab, or use public transport. Whatever you do, care enough to get home safely. Start your summer the safe way. Don’t drive drunk.

Sincerely,

Tony Lota, Alcohol Awareness Coordinator

Dichello Distributors, Inc

65 Marsh Hill Road, Orange May 17, 2017