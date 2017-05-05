Lunch With Administrators At Head O’ Meadow

A number of Head O’ Meadow Elementary School fourth grade students joined Principal Barbara Gasparine and lead teacher Carol Danenberg for their lunch on Friday, April 28, as part of an effort for the administrators to learn more about each student before they graduate from the school and move up to Reed Intermediate School.

Ms Gasparine explained her father gave her the idea for the lunches. Her father, Al Maiorano, was also a principal, she explained. He would hold ice cream events with his entire school each month. She decided to use the idea to hold “a special treat” for each fourth grade student.

Ms Danenberg said the lunches began in April and will continue until each fourth grade student has had lunch with the administrators.

When asked why they thought they were there, fourth grader William Conlin said the lunch was held to mark “our final days we’re at Head O’ Meadow so you get us here to talk about our years at Head O’ Meadow.”

The group asked and answered questions and played a game, according to Ms Danenberg. Later, Ms Gasparine said Ms Danenberg, who she called “an expert ice cream sundae maker,” served up dessert.