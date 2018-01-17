Louise Mularcik

Louise “Lorraine” (Delia) Mularcik, 97, of Cape Coral, Fla., previously of Newtown, died January 12 at her home following a long illness. Mrs Mularcik was the wife of the late Thomas Mularcik. She was born in Harwington, Conn., on October 1, 1920, a daughter of the late Rose (Rinaldi) and Charles Delia.

Mrs Mularcik was the retired supervisor of nursing education at Fairfield Hills Hospital until its closing in 1996. She was a graduate of Norwalk Hospital School of Nursing; the University of Bridgeport, where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing; and of Catholic University in Washington, DC, where she earned her master’s degree in nursing.

She had served as president of the former Business and Professional Women’s Club of Newtown, which had named her Woman of the Year. Following her retirement, she was a volunteer at the Masonic Home and Hospital in Wallingford. She was a very active member of the Connecticut Nurses’ Association and the League of Nursing. She was a nursing consultant for several nursing homes in Connecticut. Mrs Mularcik was previously an active golfer and played in many tournaments.

Her three nephews survive her.

Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, on Thursday, January 18, from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Following at 11 am, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown. Interment will be in St Rose Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial donations may be made to the Thomas P. Mularcik Scholarship, c/o The Newtown Scholarship Association, PO Box 302, Newtown CT 06470.