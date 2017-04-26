Lorraine Marcinek

Lorraine Ann Younggren Marcinek, 91, died April 21 at Pomperaug Woods Senior Living Center. Born June 24, 1925, in River Falls, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Mildred (Segerstrom) and Fredrick Younggren.

Her four sons and daughters-in-law, John and Joanne Marcinek of Sandy Hook, Fred and Carolyn Marcinek of Snohomish, Wash., Tom Marcinek of Seattle, Wash., and Dan Marcinek of Austin, Texas; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren survive her. Her twin sister, Lois Younggren Neperud; her brother Wilmer; and husband Jack J. Marcinek predeceased her.

She moved to California as a young woman after her twin sister’s marriage. There she met her husband, Jack J. Marcinek. While the family crisscrossed the county following her husband’s career, Mrs Marcinek raised four sons and obtained her bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The family moved to Redding in 1972, and Mrs Marcinek worked at the Redding Post office for nearly 20 years. A lifelong lover of games and a Silver Life Master Bridge player, she played bridge at least once a week well into her 80s. She frequently played bridge at the Hawleyville Fire Department for many years.

She was always ready with a smile or a laugh and is fondly remembered by her friends, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be conducted by the family.