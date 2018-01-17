Lois Hallas

Lois H. Simpson Hallas of Sandy Hook, formerly of Milford, beloved wife of 32 years to Charles Hallas, Esq, died peacefully January 12. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Sobocinski Surgalis.

Ms Hallas was a graduate of Laurelton Hall High School and went on to raise her family in Milford. She worked for the Milford Police Department for nearly 30 years prior to her retirement. She also owned/managed the Ship’s Wheel Restaurant for many years, acquired a license as a real estate agent, and had a passion for travel.

She spent the last 30 years being active in racing at New York race tracks. This included racing the mare Too Scarlet her and Charless’ prized mare who won on Belmont Day June 8, 2002, in the WNBC Stakes at Belmont Racetrack. Ms Hallas leaves behind 20 cherished horses, which she cared for at her farm in Newtown. Her loved ones say, “She will be missed forever as our valued partner in life.”

In addition to her beloved husband Charles; her devoted son, Arthur Simpson and wife Susan Baglas; treasured sister, Jean Anderson and husband Brian; loving nephew and niece; and two cherished great-nephews survive her.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 18, from 4 to 7 pm, at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 19, at 10:30 am, at St Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford.

To leave online condolences, visit codywhitefuneralservice.com.