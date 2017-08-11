Local Photographers Receive Honors During 2017 New England Camera Club Council Conference

Flagpole Photographers Camera Club was well represented at the 72nd Annual NECCC Photography Conference, presented at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, July 13-15.

A dozen members of the Newtown-based photography club attended the three day event which featured a wide array of photography classes, speakers, and demonstrations, as well as hands on opportunities to photograph live models, animals, insects, and still life set ups. Many vendors were on hand lending out the latest cameras, lenses, and other gear for the participants to try out. On Sunday morning there was even a show of high flying motorcycle stunt jumpers to photograph.

During the Saturday evening gathering of nearly 1,000 conference attendees, Flagpole member Rhonda Cullens was among those being honored on stage with the title of Master Member of New England Camera Club Council. After being nominated by fellow Flagpole board members, she was elected to the title, “For her outstanding service to Flagpole Photographers in the following capacities: For her organizational skills, taking on the responsibilities of the club’s event chairman as well as coordination of the club’s two annual exhibitions. For her successful presentations on bird and nature photography. Her eye for form and composition has made her an excellent judge, delivering well thought out and constructive comments. For her accomplishments as a photographer, earning her many awards and accolades. Rhonda is a true asset to Flagpole Photographers, where she has been an instrumental part of its growth and success.”

There were also photo competitions that took place during the conference weekend. Photographers could submit a digital photograph in the Open category and a second one in the Nature category to be judged. They were also invited to bring with them one color print and one black and white print to submit in the print competition.

Flagpole member Chane Cullens came away with a blue ribbon Judge’s Choice Honor Award for his black and white photograph of a gorilla taken at the Bronx Zoo titled “I Can See You Too.” Mr Cullens was also awarded the Douglas H. Wanswer Memorial Award and trophy for the Best Black and White Portrait for this same photo.