Local Garden Clubs Nurture A Beautiful Newtown: Town & Country Garden Club

Newtown’s garden clubs have deep roots in the town’s soil. The seeds they plant grow more than just flowers, shrubs, and vegetables; they produce a feeling of community for so many residents.

In a summer miniseries, each of the town’s three gardening clubs will have the opportunity to shine light on the many ways they dedicate their time, energy, and green thumbs to providing Newtown’s public spaces with extra blooms of beauty.

Town & Country Garden Club

Judy Beers has been a member of the Town & Country Garden Club for the past six years. As of July 1, she became the club’s newest president.

With lifelong passion for gardening, joining the group was a perfect fit for her. Most days, she spends her free time working in her gardens at home, enjoying the different flowers and shrub she plants. She even grows a variety of herbs in a specially crafted planter her husband made for her.

For more than 50 years, the Town & Country Garden Club has been accepting members like Ms Beers, who have a shared love of gardening.

Newtown resident Barbara O’Connor established the club in 1964 and continues to be an active member to this day.

“She is a big inspiration to a lot of us,” Ms Beers said. “She’s our go-to expert on horticulture.”

Town & Country Garden Club members all get hands-on experience, as each is assigned specific spots in town to tend to.

“We take care of three traffic islands,” Ms Beers said; the island on Queen Street at the intersection of Church Hill Road, the island on Queen Street and Glover Avenue, and the island at the end of Glover Avenue and Main Street.

Members are broken up into teams to care for each island; Ms Beers works on “island three,” the one at intersection of Glover Avenue and Main.

“We have island captains, and they assign people on their team different weeks in the summer,” Ms Beers said.

The group begins its work before Memorial Day, putting in new plantings in preparation for the holiday weekend. Club members continue to work until the end of September, when they complete the islands by refurbishing them in time for the Labor Day Parade.

To decide which plants grow in the islands and where, members study what plants work best together, what each plant’s ultimate height will be, and when they are going to bloom.

“We also supplement the perennial plantings with annuals — begonias, petunias, salvia — good, hearty plants that have good bloom,” Ms Beers said.

Not only does a great deal of thought go into each design, but members also have to be mindful of their surroundings when at the traffic islands, because of the busy streets they border. Members have to get used to being on the islands when cars are driving by, although many times such a public location draws many passersby to compliment the work while the club members are gardening.

Ms Beers explained, “When people stop at the light they often will call out their window ‘Thank you so much!’ or ‘It looks so nice!’”

The members appreciate the kind words from residents, and when not maintaining the public islands, Town & Country Garden Club participate in a variety of local events to help the community.

The group’s four main initiatives are to promote interest in horticulture, to increase knowledge of artistic use of plant material, to further the conservation of natural resources, and to encourage and assist in civic projects.

For Newtown Lions Club’s annual Great Pumpkin Race, club members donate materials and create festive pumpkin flower arrangements, which have become a popular staple.

“We scoop out the insides of the pumpkin, make the flower arrangement, and sell it,” said Ms Beers.

All the money raised goes toward helping the Newtown Lions Club, and if there are any arrangements left at the event held each October, they are taken to local places like Masonicare for others to enjoy their beauty.

“In December, we donate [the sales of our] flower-filled teapot arrangements to benefit Newtown Youth & Family Services,” Ms Beers added.

Also in the winter, Town & Country Garden Club members create decorations and design the tree that stands in the main lobby of C.H. Booth Library, for all to see.

One of the club’s biggest events of the year, though, is its May plant sale fundraiser at Newtown Middle School. They sell plants donated by Planter’s Choice, as well as native plants grown by its members.

“The nice thing about [the native plants] is that if you plant them in this area you know they are going to grow,” said Ms Beers.

It is a community effort Ms Beers explained, as they give back to the town, others have generously gone out of their way to do good for them.

“Our biggest challenge has been watering [the islands],” Ms Beers said. “We’re very fortunate that Newtown Hook & Ladder have been watering for us. The Borough pays for the plantings and reimburses Newtown Hook & Ladder.”

She added, “We also have had mulch donated for the last two years by Fred Lemay, who makes Agri Mix.”

How To Become A Member

For those interested in becoming a member of Town & Country Garden Club, the only requirements are to help maintain the traffic islands and participate in the plant sale.

Ms Beers also added jokingly that “You just have to be able to weed and plant.”

Town & Country Garden Club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Newtown Senior Center, 14 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook. There is a social gathering at 6:30 pm followed by a scheduled program at 7 pm, which is open to the public at no charge.

The club currently has 45 members and always encourages new membership. The membership fee is $25 a year.

Those who have any membership questions or who wish to join can contact Membership Chair Jan Gardner at jgardner819@gmail.com or 203-426-0587. For more information about the Town & Country Garden Club, visit tcgardenclub.org or e-mail Judy Beers at jbeers46@gmail.com.