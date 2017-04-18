Lisa Unleashed: Inside The Mind Of The Judge

Last week I officiated for the first time as an AKC-licensed dog show judge. I was invited to a Norwegian Elkhound Specialty, a dog show just for that breed, in Colorado. But before I could step into the ring to examine each dog and bitch and select a Best of Breed winner, I had to put in decades of study, breeding multiple champions, and participate in the sport of purebred dogs for at least a dozen years. Then once I applied for my judge’s license, I also had to judge at matches and sweepstakes and steward at dog shows so that I was familiar with proper ring procedure and AKC rules and regulations. It’s kind of like going to college with a really long internship to become a dog show judge.

Breed Standard

People ask me all the time, “How do you judge a dog show?” Here’s what I tell them. Each breed has a written standard of what the ideal dog should look like in terms of conformation (its structure), its color, and its temperament, among other finer details that are breed specific. Judges have this picture in their mind what that dog will look like “in person.” Then they watch each dog move, do a hands-on exam to feel for that structure, and observe its temperament. Then we judge each dog against that standard and the dog or bitch that comes closest to the ideal is the winner. Then we place the dogs in order first, second, third, fourth in the classes, then we take all the first place winners and awarded championship points to one winners dog and one winners bitch.

After that we move on to the Best of Breed Class with its champions and the winners dog and winners bitch. Here is where the real fun begins!

At the recent specialty show, I had a dozen dogs to choose from for Best of Breed. There were nine champions, one Veteran Dog class winner (over the age of 7), and Winners Dog and Winners Bitch. Once again I went over each champion in the same manner as I did for the class entrants. As a judge, one of your main responsibilities is to ensure that each owner and exhibitor (handler), that has spent money to enter, is given the same treatment, consideration, and respect as all exhibitors. Since all judges were once on the other side of the leash, as handlers or breeders, we know how important it is to do our best for the enjoyment of the people and the dogs.

In the Mind of the Judge

When you are taking exams to become a judge, procedure is a very important part of the dog showing experience. It is this establishing of a routine in the show ring that gives all dogs a level playing field in which to compete. For example, you can’t ask one dog to perform a triangle figure to watch movement and then ask the next dog to just run down and back to the corner of the ring. It actually helps the judges, too, because they are seeing all dogs in the same way for comparisons.

I was lucky for my first time out as a judge as I had many quality dogs in my ring from which to choose. When this happens, it allows the judge to compare dogs on their finer details since all of the basics are outstanding on all the dogs.

As a breeder of Norwegian Elkhounds since 1986, this first judging assignment was a highlight in my love of the breed. Being able to give my opinion, on the day, in that ring, is my way giving back to a breed I have loved my entire adult life. What those outside the dog show world may not realize is that the best example of breeds, and the best breeders, start at dog shows even before they breed their first litter. It is in this environment of learning and observing that creates great breeders. And it is these breeders who produce not only show dogs but wonderful pets of outstanding quality for individuals and families. So the next time you consider getting a purebred dog, try stopping off at the dog show to find those dedicated people who devote their lives to dogs to find your next pet.

