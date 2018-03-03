Library Hosts Public Event To Meet New Director

C.H. Booth Library hosted a reception for local community members to meet new Library Director Douglas Lord on February 25. Mr Lord began his time at the library at the start of the month.

C.H. Booth Library Board of Trustees President Bob Geckle and C.H. Booth Library Assistant Director Beryl Harrison were among the reception attendees. The gathering was held near the front entrance of the library, and snacks and drinks were served.

Between meeting residents, Mr Lord said he is looking forward to understanding how he can best serve the community.

“I’m thrilled to be here, and I plan to work hard to honor all of the amazing work and love that has been poured into this institution,” said Mr Lord, who lives in Burlington with his family, wife Kristin Champagne and daughter Chase Champagne.