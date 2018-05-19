Letter Carriers’ Food Drive Persists Despite Rain

The National Association of Letter Carriers conducted its 26th Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 12. Newtown’s Social Services helped oversee the event locally at Town Hall South, 3 Main Street, to benefit the Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Volunteers throughout Newtown assisted mail carriers from the United States Postal Service in collecting donations that residents left out beside their mailboxes between 10 am and approximately 3 pm. Rain showers intermittently popped up throughout the day, causing residents to have to tightly wrap their donations in plastic bags.

Once the drivers had gathered all of the items, they went to Town Hall South where a group of sorting volunteers were on hand to organize the incoming donations. More than 50 bins were set up inside, and each was marked with specific labels to help volunteers organize the donations after expiration dates were checked.

In total, 20 volunteers came out to help the Annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, and many sorted until 5:30 pm.

Social Services Director Ann LoBosco estimates that between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds of items were collected on Saturday, which was “very low” compared to previous years.

Ms LoBosco says the Salvation Army Food Pantry is still accepting donations and needs popular items such as peanut butter, jelly, cereal, canned meals, macaroni and cheese, tuna, and snacks.

To learn more about the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Newtown, visit newtown-ct.gov/social-services.