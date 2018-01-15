Lena Moniz

Lena Frias Moniz, 99, formerly of Newtown, died peacefully January 12, at Laurel Ridge Healthcare Center in Ridgefield. She was born July 31, 1918, in Visalia, Calif.

At a young age, she moved with her parents to Sao Miguel, Azores. It was there that she married Manuel Moniz. In 1960, the family moved from the Azores to Danbury, and several years later they moved to Newtown.

Her daughter, Louise Neves of Danbury; her son, Robert Moniz of Middlebury, her grandchildren, Jennifer Pope of Newtown, Christopher Neves of Seattle, Wash., Neal Amaral of Burien, Wash., and Jessica Moniz of Middletown; and her great-grandchildren survive her.

Her husband Manuel and her daughter Helen Amaral predeceased her.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 17, at St Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown. Burial will be in the spring at Saint Rose Cemetery, Sandy Hook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

The Green Funeral Home of Danbury, is in charge of arrangements.

To leave an online condolence, visit thegreenfuneralhome.com.