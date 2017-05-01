League Of Women Voters Enlightens Members

To the Editor:

Kudos to The Bee for explaining Newtown’s recent referendum ballot questions in print and posting town officials’ budget messages on its YouTube channel, furthering what was described in the April 20 editorial as “voter edification.”

There’s another good resource for those seeking to better understand local, state, and national legislative processes: the League of Women Voters. While Newtown’s once-active chapter disbanded in 1999, the League’s Northern Fairfield County chapter, which meets in Danbury, welcomes members — women and men — from area towns. At a recent LWVNFC gathering, several state lawmakers presented an enlightening update on the current legislative session, and similar events are planned for coming months. The league’s website, www.lwvct.org, also has good information for readers who realize that democracy shouldn’t be “a spectator sport.”

Andrea Ondak

White Oak Farm Road

Newtown May 1, 2017