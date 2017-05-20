Ladies Auxiliary Paper Shredding And Flower Sale

The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company (SHVFR) Ladies Auxiliary held two fundraising events at the company’s main station on May 13.

A Paper Shredding event was held in the back of the main station and a Mother’s Day Flower Sale was held in the front of the station.

Shred-it Security Representative Adam Goetz oversaw shredding the papers that residents brought to be disposed.

Both events were held as fundraisers for the SHVFR Ladies Auxiliary.