Ladies Auxiliary Paper Shredding And Flower Sale

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has acquired a new rescue truck, a key piece of firefighting apparatus firefighters use when responding to motor vehicle accidents, medical calls, and structure fires.
The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company (SHVFR) Ladies Auxiliary held two fundraising events at the company’s main station on May 13.
A Paper Shredding event was held in the back of the main station and a Mother’s Day Flower Sale was held in the front of the station.
Shred-it Security Representative Adam Goetz oversaw shredding the papers that residents brought to be disposed.
Both events were held as fundraisers for the SHVFR Ladies Auxiliary.