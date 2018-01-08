Kimberly Magi

Kimberly Susan “Kim” Magi, 51, of Danbury, died unexpectedly January 5, at her home. She was born in Bridgeport on March 3, 1966, a daughter of Edward N. Magi, Jr, of Sandy Hook, and the late Susan A. (Munson) Magi.

She grew up in Newtown and was a graduate of Newtown High School, Class of 1984, and Naugatuck Valley Community Technical College with an Associate of Science Degree.

For many years, Ms Magi was employed by the Eaton Corporation of Danbury. She was an avid softball player and a fan of the Boston Red Sox. She also was a volunteer for Catholic Charities and the ASPCA. Ms Magi’s favorite times were watching football with her father on Sundays and vacationing on Block Island with her mother.

In addition to her father, her brother, Edward J. Magi and his wife Kate of Fairfield; a sister, Estella Magi of Fairfield; a niece and nephew; her stepmother, Jeanne Braude-Magi of Sandy Hook; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins survive her.

Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, on Wednesday, January 10, from 4 to 8 pm. Interment will be private.

Contributions to the ASPCA, at aspca.org, will be appreciated by Ms Magi’s family.

To leave an online condolence, visit honanfh.com.