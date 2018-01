KILLINGTON, VT– SKI in/ski out

condo available for rent located in the Sunrise/Bear Mt area.

Features include 1 bedroom with king size temporpedic bed, living

room with dual recliner, queen sofa bed & gas fireplace, full

kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area, short walk to chairlift

and health club with indoor pool, indoor & outdoor hot tubs,

sauna, steam room, gym and (restaurant that is open weekends.) Call

Gary for pictures, availability and pricing. 203-426-2483