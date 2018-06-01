Ketchum Honored At Connecticut Police Memorial

Governor Dannel P. Malloy has ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Walter Greene, who died on Thursday. TFC Greene had been battling cancer brought on following his response to and service in New York City in the immediate aftermath of 9/11....Read Full Article
A group of Newtown police officers, among many others, attended solemn ceremonies on Thursday, May 24, at the Connecticut Police Memorial in Meriden, where the late Stephen A. Ketchum, who had served as a Newtown police patrol officer for 25 years, was memorialized.
Mr Ketchum served as a Newtown policeman from 1989 to 2014. His name has been cut into a granite pillar at the memorial. Also unveiled on May 24 were the granite-cut names of State Trooper First Class Kevin M. Miller and Danbury Police Detective William E. Hull, Sr.
Ofc Ketchum died at age 48 in March 2016 due to lung cancer, which was attributed to his inhalation of toxic substances during his rescue work at the World Trade Center in Manhattan after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack. Ofc Ketchum and another Newtown police officer had responded to ground zero in Manhattan, unaware at that time if another wave of attacks was imminent.
In 2013, Ofc Ketchum’s doctor told him that he had lung cancer that was brought on by the toxins present at Ground Zero.
Ofc Ketchum had served as the Newtown Police Department’s motorcycle officer and as a deputy fire marshal before his retirement for health reasons.
Participating in the unveiling of the memorialized names on May 24 were Newtown Police Chief James Viadero, Connecticut State Police Colonel George Battle, and Chief Patrick Ridenhour of Danbury. Ofc Ketchum’s family members also attended the ceremonies.