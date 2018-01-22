Kathleen Benedetto

To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
Published: January 22, 2018

The Newtown Bee
Kathleen Rose Benedetto of Newtown died January 16, in the comfort of her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Thomas Ronald Benedetto; beloved and devoted mother to Kim Marie and son-in-law Anthony Clomiro of Newtown, and son Thomas Samuel and daughter-in-law Anna Liu-Benedetto of Southbury; and beloved grandmother of Julia Rose Benedetto, Taylor Marie Clomiro, and step-grandchild Charlie Yu.

Her loved ones say she will be sadly missed and will remain forever in their hearts.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, on Wednesday, January 31, at 11:30 am.

Donations in Ms Benedetto’s memory can be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care and Healing in Danbury at regionalhospicect.org.

