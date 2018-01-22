Kathleen Benedetto

Kathleen Rose Benedetto of Newtown died January 16, in the comfort of her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of Thomas Ronald Benedetto; beloved and devoted mother to Kim Marie and son-in-law Anthony Clomiro of Newtown, and son Thomas Samuel and daughter-in-law Anna Liu-Benedetto of Southbury; and beloved grandmother of Julia Rose Benedetto, Taylor Marie Clomiro, and step-grandchild Charlie Yu.

Her loved ones say she will be sadly missed and will remain forever in their hearts.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, on Wednesday, January 31, at 11:30 am.

Donations in Ms Benedetto’s memory can be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care and Healing in Danbury at regionalhospicect.org.