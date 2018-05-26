JR NAA Calls For Gun Violence Prevention Advocates To Join #WearOrange Campaign

The Jr Newtown Action Alliance (Jr NAA) announced it has teamed up with the Newtown Action Alliance (NAA), Connecticut Against Gun Violence, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Sandy Hook Promise, Women’s March CT, and other allies to hold the 3rd Annual Newtown #WearOrange March & Rally on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The Wear Orange Walk & Rally for National Gun Violence Prevention Day is set to start at 5 pm at Bridgeport Hall on the Fairfield Hills Campus on Saturday, June 2, according to Everytown For Gun Safety. According to Jr NAA, the walk will go from there to Edmond Town Hall on Main Street to hold a rally from 6 pm to 7 pm.

People interested in attending the Wear Orange Walk & Rally for National Gun Violence Prevention Day are asked to RSVP online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_sZOySjVPj8bJtok6d2NeKcw1WG76TQZChVqRJgRnZJpGkw/viewform. Jr NAA also announced it will post updates to its Facebook page, “Jr. Newtown Action Alliance.”

Jr NAA is encouraging all schools to turn “orange to stand with Newtown, Parkland, and beyond,” the announcement reads.

Schools can sign up online to join the #WearOrange campaign at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdBSmb2bwpWVOcLltevZ_mRtBPPwl6iB6oRGIOGpOPY8EDmSw/viewform.

Jr NAA also shared ways students can join the #WearOrange effort. Jr NAA said students can ask their principal if they can turn their school orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 1. Students can also create a Facebook event page and share it widely, make a morning announcement at their school, make posters, and #WearOrange (t-shirts, hats, ribbons etc) on June 1.

Members of the Jr NAA were also set to participate in a “Die-in” at Washington Square Park in New York City the evening of Friday, May 25, according to a press release. The Die-in was held on the one-week anniversary of the school shooting at Santa Fe High School, Texas.

“The Newtown students are holding this protest to send a strong message that they will no longer tolerate being senselessly gunned down in schools, movie theaters, malls, churches, concert venues, and in the streets,” the press release reads.