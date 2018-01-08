Joseph Pidala

Joseph John “Joe” Pidala, 89, of Newtown died peacefully at home January 4. He was born in Danbury on April 11, 1928, son of Marinicola (LaRicca) and GiuseppePidala.

Mr Pidala graduated from Danbury High School, and he continued to live and work in the Danbury area for all of his life. He was a machinist and tool maker. One of his most enjoyable memories was working at Perkin-Elmer Company on the components of the Hubble Space Telescope.

He had many fun stories about his youth, such as spending his summers at age 9 or 10 working on a dairy farm that used to be where the North Street Shopping Center now stands.

Always a car lover, Mr Pidala loved to drive out to Fireworks Island on frozen Candlewood Lake, sliding and skidding around on the ice. He also loved to cruise up and down Main Street on summer nights all dressed up, as all the young men did. He met the love of his life, Marie Millette, in the early 1970s, and became part of a big, loving family. Mr Pidala and Marie had many travels and adventures together. They spent many summers on a beautiful lake in New Hampshire, creating happy memories with family and friends, where Mr Pidala piloted his boat for the enjoyment of all. They enjoyed the great outdoors, kayaking and canoeing among the loons, as well as having bonfires and having a close encounter with a moose.

Mr Pidala was proud of the fact that, at age 75, he jogged 12 miles through the beauty of New Hampshire’s countryside. He loved dancing the night away and celebrating many a New Year’s Eve. He had a beautiful voice and loved singing and imitating Dean Martin and other actors and comedians. One of Mr Pidala’s greatest joys was spending time playing with all of his grandchildren and watching them grow.

His loving partner, Marie, and their family: Elaine and John Kincart, Cindy and Chris Dallar, Laurel and Mike Abdo, and Sean and Suzanne Millette; their grandchildren, Brianna and Conor Kincart, Nicole and Kimberly Dallar, Ryan and Jessica Abdo, and Stephen Millette; and his brother, Felix Pidala, survive him.

In addition to his parents, his brother, John Pidala, predeceased him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday morning, January 8, at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Newtown. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Bethel.