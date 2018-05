Joseph Michael Mahoney, 71, of Hancock, Mass., formerly of Newtown, died May 15, in Pittsfield, Mass.

The memorial service will be from noon to 2 pm on Saturday, May 19, at Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.