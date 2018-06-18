Joseph Gallace

Joseph F. “Joe” Gallace, 82, of Fairfield, husband of Anna (Roda) Gallace, died June 8, at St Vincent’s Medical Center, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born in Stamford, December 3, 1935, and was the son of the late Bruno and Theresa (Iorio) Gallace

In addition to his beloved wife of 60 years, his two sisters-in-law, Carmella Vatelle of Newtown and Elizabeth Russo of Southbury; two sons, Joseph P. Gallace and Bruno M. Gallace, both of Fairfield; one daughter, Michele A. Holmes of Redding; six grandchildren, Tyler Harding, Cassie and Carly Gallace, Sarah and Ross Gallace, and Parker Holmes; one brother-in-law, Sabbo Roda of Fairfield; and many loving nieces and nephews survive him.

His parents and one sister, Sandra Pyatt, predeceased him.

Mr Gallace was a US Marine Corps veteran, where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He retired from Chevron, where he worked for 25 years as a home fuel oil delivery driver. Mr Gallace was part of the safety team and received an award for 20 consecutive years of accident free driving. He then went to work with Petro for several years, where he retired for a second time.

He was a member of Teamsters Local 191 and the American Legion. Mr Gallace loved delivering snacks and donuts to his grandchildren. His friends called him “the donut man,” because he never visited anyone without bringing a bag of donuts. He enjoyed meeting with his friends at Dunkin Donuts, where they attempted to solve all the world’s problems. He was easily recognizable when seen riding around in his 1967 red dump truck that was restored to its original condition by his son, Bruno. Mr Gallace spent many enjoyable hours in his barn and could always be found there entertaining family and friends or repairing something for himself or for anyone that needed something fixed.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial June 23, at 11 am, meeting directly at St Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drrive, Fairfield. Full Military Honors will follow mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield MA 01104.

To leave an online condolence, visit hardingfuneral.com.