John Madsen

John William Madsen, 80, died March 31 of congestive heart failure. He was born in Bridgeport, on February 21, 1937, and was the widower of Dorothy (Mikita) to whom he was married for more than 50 years. He lived in Connecticut his entire life and resided in Newtown, Bridgeport, Portland, Southbury, and Oxford.

Mr Madsen graduated from Bassick High School in 1955. Despite having to work and raise a new family, he went on to the University of Bridgeport, where he earned a BA in history. He worked for nearly half a century in the drywall and building supply industry, where he had many different positions, including owner, salesman, and driver.

He was an avid UConn basketball fan and traveled with his wife to many NCAA men’s and women’s finals tournaments. Mr Madsen was also a terrific basketball coach himself and coached girls’ basketball through Newtown Park and Recreation. An adventurous traveler, he and his wife visited many places, including Denmark, Ireland, Venezuela, and Monserrat. Mr Madsen also performed in the ballet The Nutcracker for ten years as a part of the Ballet Miniature Company of Newtown. He volunteered at Waterbury Hospital, helping and counseling cardiac care patients with their recoveries.

A lifetime member of the Fairweather Yacht Club in Black Rock, he enjoyed water activities such as swimming, boating, crabbing, and fishing.

His loved ones say he will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for and his knowledge of history, as well as for being a skilled pinochle and poker player. He was always happy to take people’s money at the card table.

His three daughters and their spouses, Katherine Madsen from Montana, Theresa and Joseph Wrinn of Woodbury, and Diane and Rob Purdy of Canada; his siblings, Elsie Madsen of Bridgeport, Knud Nielsen of Bridgeport, Katherine Olson and her husband John of South Carolina; and brother-in-law Donald Mikita of Newtown survive him. Mr Madsen also leaves behind five grandchildren, Greg, Marshall, Christopher, Gunnar, and Jack; four nieces, one nephew, and his cousins. He also had three cats that he loved and they miss him terribly.

The family would like to thank Mr Madsen’s many friends at the Village at Oxford Greens for welcoming him to the community and for their kind words and prayers on his passing.

As per Mr Madsen’s request, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, April 23, at The Villa Restaurant, 4 Riverside Road, Sandy Hook, from noon until 3 pm. The family would like to invite all who knew and loved him to attend and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in his name to the American Heart Association at heart.org or the charity of one’s choice.

Casey’s Eastside Memorial, 1987 East Main Street, Waterbury, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

