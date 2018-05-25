Joan Lundgren

Joan Ellen Lundgren, 88, of Bethel, died May 23, at her home in Maplewood at Stony Hill. She was born on September 13, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., and was a resident of Newtown for more than 50 years.

Her children and their spouses, Karl and Barb Lundgren of Sandy Hook, Nora Lundgren of Newtown, Linda Lundgren-Chmura and Charles Chmura of Cypress, Texas, and Barry and Deb Lundgren of Amherst, Va.; and her eight grandchildren, Michael and Celeste Chmura, Erik and Karin Lundgren, Carl and Laura Lundgren, and Lenora and Evan Thornton, survive her.

Her beloved husband, Paul R. Lundgren; her parents, Carl and Lenora Bobertz; and her granddaughter, Amelia Thornton, predeceased her.

Mrs Lundgren graduated from Mary A. Burnham School (now Stoneleigh-Burnham School) in Massachusetts and from Averett College (now Averett University) in Danville, Va. After several years in the workforce, she married and started her family. Her husband, children, and grandchildren were the center of her life. She loved to cook and bake, and many happy memories were centered around Saturday morning breakfasts and bountiful evening meals. Her loved ones say holidays were always special, and the family was blessed to have been able to celebrate this past Christmas with her at home.

Mrs Lundgren adored her cats and lived with many over the years. It was rare to see her without a cat snuggled at her feet or on her lap.

The family offers its sincere thanks to the friends, aides, and nurses from Maplewood at Stony Hill and the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing, all of whom went out of their way to make Mrs Lundgren’s final months comfortable.

Final arrangements are being handled by Honan Funeral Home. A private service is planned.