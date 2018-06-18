Jean Fadus

Jean Marie (Cahill) Fadus, 88, of Newtown, died June 15, surrounded by her loved ones, who say she was called home to the Lord. She was born in Danbury, daughter of Arthur and Rose (Prebahyla) Cahill, June 22, 1929.

She will be sorely missed by her loving husband and best friend of 64 years, Charles E. Fadus. When asked what the secret to a happy marriage was, Mrs Fadus always said to marry your best friend, say “I love you,” and never go to bed angry. She was a loving and dedicated mother to Diana Fadus Paproski and husband, Stephen Paproski, of Newtown, and Paul Fadus and wife, Cristina Carvalho Fadus, of Newtown. Her grandchildren, Stephanie Kearns and husband, Daniel Kearns; Shannon Paproski; Nicholas Fadus; and Oliva Fadus, will sadly miss their “Meme.” The latest joy of her life, her great-grandchild, will miss her off-tune singing and shrill whistling.

Mrs Fadus embarked on her nursing career in 1953, graduating from Danbury Hospital School of Nursing with her 19 classmates. She was most proud of opening the first intensive care unit at the Danbury Hospital, which was the first in the area with an iron lung. In addition, Mrs Fadus’ nursing career allowed her to touch the lives of many in the ER and the OR. While recently telling some nursing stories, she stated, “I was a good nurse, and I’m so proud of the job I did.” She brightened so many lives with her passion for nursing and caring deeply for others.

She will be greatly remembered for instilling positive values, empathy, forgiveness, and kindness. She loved deeply and fully. Her loved ones say her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

Mrs Fadus wished to thank her friends, family, and especially Kevin Roche and D. Allan Davis.

Friends and family may gather on Monday, June 18, from 6 to 8 pm, at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 19, at 11 am, in St Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sister Theresa Tremblay, 1490 North Avenue, Bridgeport CT 06604.