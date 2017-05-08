Janet Porteous

Janet Sherman Porteous, 87, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Trumbull Police Chief Norman W. Porteous, died May 3 at Wesley Heights. Born in Trumbull on August 20, 1929, she was the daughter the late Laurence and Gertrude Wilkinson Sherman, and was a longtime Trumbull resident before moving to Shelton.

Two sisters-in-law, Barbara Sherman of Newtown and Jane Sherman of Monroe; her children, Paul Porteous of Waterbury and Gail Wallace and her husband Robert, Sr, of Trumbull; four grandchildren, Penny Porteous, Jayson Porteous, Robert Wallace, Jr, and Lauren Wallace; a great-grandson, Hunter; and a niece and nephew survive her. In addition to her husband, her grandson, Daniel W. Wallace; three brothers, Harvey, David, and Paul Sherman; and a sister-in-law, Jean Sherman, predeceased her.

Mrs Porteous was a dedicated, active member of the Long Hill United Methodist Church in Trumbull and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UConn Lady Huskies.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Wesley Heights and Vitas Hospice and to Dr Steven Fisher.

A memorial service will take place at the Long Hill United Methodist Church in Trumbull on Saturday, June 3, at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street, Trumbull CT 06611.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

