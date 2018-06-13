James Kranyik

James John Kranyik, 73, of New Milford, died unexpectedly June 7, at home. He was born March 31, 1945, in Bridgeport, son of the late Joseph and Vera (Norko) Kranyik.

His significant other, Cindy Stelzel of New Milford; daughters, Heather Hull of Newtown, Denise Williams-White of Hinesburg, Vt., Cheryl Gallo of Stamford, and Kimberly Stelzel of Henderson, Nev.; sisters, Beatrice Kapitan of Stratford, Maryann Baker of Beacon Falls, Joanna Ruthven of McMinnville, Ore., and Agnes DeRosa of Florida; grandchildren, Sarah Danforth of Vermont, Emily Ramberger of Pennsylvania, Ryan and Justin Gallo of Connecticut, Gavin and Caroline Hull of Connecticut, and Sean and Stephen Simmers of Nevada; a great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews survive him.

His brothers, Raymond and Joseph Kranyik, predeceased him.

Mr Kranyik graduated from Andrew Ward High School in Fairfield in 1963. He worked as a manufacturing technician for Goodrich Corp in Danbury for 21 years, retiring in 2012. He has lived in New Milford since 1992 and was a member of the NRA and the Fairfield County Fish and Game.

A graveside service will be Friday, June 15, at 11 am, at Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport.