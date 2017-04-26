Jaclyn Ann Schulz, 27, of Newtown died the evening of April 23, from injuries received in a motorcycle accident on Currituck Road in Newtown. She was born in Danbury on January 5, 1990, a daughter of Alain J. Schulz of Newtown and Donna (Gugliemetti) Schulz of Southbury.

She was a mother to a beautiful 4-year-old boy, Cayden Richard Bias-Schulz. Her two sisters, Kasey and Erica, both of Newtown; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends also survive her.

Ms Schulz graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Western Connecticut State University. She was employed as an expediter at Kimchuk in Danbury.

She loved her son Cayden more than anything in the world. They were inseparable. She held family near to her heart. She was very passionate about motorcycles, photography, tattoos, gardening, and crafts.

Friends may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, on Friday April 28, from 4 to 7 pm.

All other services will be private.

Ms Schulz had a love and compassion for dogs, cats, and all animals. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newtown Animal Center, PO Box 475, Newtown CT 06470 or by visiting theanimalcenter.org.