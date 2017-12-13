J. Roger Schmiedel, 86, of Danbury died December 11, after a brief illness. He was born October 9, 1931, son of the late Mary (Rogers) and Howard Schmiedel.

His wife of 57 years, Zita Gildea Schmiedel, and his six children and their spouses, Jane and Rob Rossomando of Sandy Hook; Mary Schmiedel of Arlington, Va.; Zita and George Redford of Canton; Jay and Terrie Schmiedel of Middlebury; Paul and Jean Schmiedel of North Andover, Mass.; and Brian and Lucy Schmiedel of Eastchester, N.Y., survive him. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren, George, Zita, and Zachary Redford; Traci, Doug, Lisa, Colleen, and Adelyn Schmiedel; and Jessica, Nicholas, and Joseph Rossomando; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Two sons, Edward, an infant, and Billy Schmiedel; three brothers, Howard, George, and John Schmiedel; and his sister, Mary Hopkins, predeceased him.

Mr Schmiedel was born and raised in Danbury. He attended St Peter School and graduated from Danbury High School in 1951 as class president. He served four years in the US Navy as a radarman, second class on the USS Virgo during the Korean War, and was discharged in 1955. In 1959, he graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md., with a bachelor’s degree in education. He earned his master’s degree and Sixth Year Certificate of Advanced Study at Fairfield University.

Mr Schmiedel returned to his Danbury roots and began a long career at Danbury High School, first as a teacher then a housemaster, and retired as the associate principal in 1991. He was instrumental in establishing the Alternative Center of Education and always had a soft spot in his heart for students with special needs. He later worked for the Alternative Incarceration Center, permanently retiring in 2006.

Aside from his tenure in the educational field, Mr Schmiedel gave back to his community in many ways. He served as a past president of the Lions Club, the St Peter Church Lay Board, the Old Timers Association, and the Connecticut Chapter of Mount Saint Mary’s University Alumni Association. He was also a member of the Democratic Town Committee, the National Education Association, and the Tarrywile Park Authority.

For his contributions, Mr Schmiedel earned many awards, citations, and recognitions including the Bishop James E. Walsh Award and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Mount Saint Mary’s University. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award and the Knight of the Blind Award from the Lions Club. He was inducted into the DHS Athletic Hall of Fame and received the Old Timer’s Sports Award.

The Schmiedel family sincerely thanks the staff at Western Connecticut Home Care, Danbury Hospital, and Regional Hospice for the care and attention provided to Roger during his illness.

Friends will be received on Thursday, December 14, from 2 to 4 pm and from 6 to 8 pm, at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 15, at 10:30 am, at St Peter Church, 104 Main Street, Danbury. Internment will follow in St Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Billy Schmiedel Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Danbury High School, 43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury CT 06811 or to Regional Hospice in Danbury at regionalhospicect.org.