Irene Kopjanski

Irene Dluzneski Kopjanski, 89, of Boston, Virginia, avid horsewoman and farm girl, died peacefully June 2, after a brief illness. She was born in 1929 and raised in Monroe on a dairy farm with her parents, Ignatz and Mary Dluzneski, along with her brother, Frank.

Ms Kopjanski was recognized by the State of Connecticut with a Lifetime 4-H Leadership Award after more than 40 years of service and commitment to the State and local 4-H Horse programs. As a volunteer 4-H Leader, she participated in many events in Newtown, including trail rides and horse clinics at Fairfield Hills. She touched the lives of many young people as a volunteer 4-H Leader of Pineview Horseman 4-H Club. Her influence is still felt by former club members and friends, including niece Donna D. VanWaalwijk of Newtown.

At a young age, she rode farm horses and later evolved into competitively showing registered Quarter Horses. She had several award-winning years in the New England and New York State area, as well as Columbus, Ohio. In the early 1950s, she met her husband, Len Kopjanski, and had two children.

About 15 years ago, Ms Kopjanski moved with her faithful horse and dog companions to Virginia to be near her children. There, she was an active member of the Rappahannock County Senior Center, where she made new friends.

Her daughter, Cindy Thornhill of Culpeper, Va.; her grandchildren, Brittany T. Ford and husband Warren, Hanna Kopjanski, Maddie Kopjanski, Andrew Leonard Kopjanski, and Benjamin Gordon Kopjanski; daughter-in-law, Melanie Kopjanski; and one great-grandchild survive her.

Her son, Gary Kopjanski, and former husband, Leonard Kopjanski, predeceased her.

The family would like to invite friends to a Celebration of Life Saturday, June 16, at 11 am, at the Rappahannock County Senior Center, for a luncheon and social. In addition, there will be a boots and jeans graveside service Saturday, June 30, at 11 am at Cutlers Farm Road Cemetery, 331 Cross Hill Road, Monroe, with a gathering to follow at the home of her sister-in-law, Marion Dluzneski, at 25 Old Colony Road, Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rappahannock County Senior Center, 111 Scrabble Road, Castleton VA 22716.

