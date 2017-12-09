Ingersoll Automotive Donates Laptops To NHS

Ingersoll Automotive delivered and donated ten laptop computers to Newtown High School on December 4. The devices will be assigned to students for the school year, through the school.

This year marks the sixth year in a row that Ingersoll Automotive has donated laptops to NHS. The school now has 60 laptops through the automotive company’s laptop donation effort.

Todd Ingersoll, president of Ingersoll Automotive, delivered the laptops to the school on December 4. This year’s laptops are decorated with Ingersoll Automotive’s new logo and motivational sayings like “make a difference” and “keep up the good work.”

According to Jen Gilbertie, who oversees community partnerships and social media for Ingersoll Automotive, the company also donated laptops to high schools in New Milford, Brookfield, Danbury, Watertown, and Southbury. It also donated laptops to Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury, an after school program at the Brookfield YMCA, and to Western Connecticut State University’s Phi Delta Kappa Chapter for a possible lending library for education students who do not have access to the technology to support their own education.