In May, A Maier Retrospective At Municipal Center

Newtown resident David Maier, a self-taught artist of oils, watercolors, and “scratch painting,” will have a retrospective of his work at Newtown Municipal Center, 3 Primrose Street, during the month of May.

The public is invited to view the collection weekdays between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, beginning May 1.

A native of DeKalb County, Ind., Mr Maier (shown above, standing with “Audience of One”) credits one of his high school art teachers with recognizing his talent and igniting his interest in creating art.

After high school Mr Maier joined the Navy and, at one point, was on leave in London.

“Every moment of that leave” he recalls, “I spent at the Tate Gallery,” adding that he has learned his art by observing every detail in the paintings of masters.

“I learn from visiting museums,” he says. “I learn from YouTube. And I spend a lot of time making things that I have to throw out. I deconstruct things and I see them as a whole.”

As he expands his art, he has begun to paint on wood with stain and an airbrush. Some of his works are on classic canvas, while others are on Masonite or linen.

Mr Maier has begun to learn the ancient art of fresco. Sometimes he paints from memory, sometimes he paints from photographs, and there is always real life.

“There is always more to learn,” Mr Maier notes.