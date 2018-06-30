Hundreds Flood ETH, Protesting Federal Family Separation Practice

A quickly arranged “Rally For Humanity” protesting the federal government’s recently altered policy of separating children from their families drew hundreds of attendees and even a few pets from across the region to the gym at Edmond Town Hall, Saturday, June 23.

Organized by Newtown residents Jim Allyn and his daughter, Chaeli; Alex Villamil; Henry and Bonnie Voegeli; Robert Miller; and Monte Frank, the event coincided with similar gatherings around the state. Prior to the event, Mr Allyn told The Newtown Bee he was moved by the plight of families and children being separated by federal officers across America’s southern border states.

Mr Allyn said, “The idea of taking children away from their parent for any period of time is evil because it is unnecessary — it’s like domestic terrorism in the name of policy that has nothing to do with America.”

The state rallies were all being promoted by a group called Action Together CT, a coalition of autonomous but allied chapters across Connecticut standing indivisible in upholding progressive American values and resisting harmful and intolerant policies, according to the group’s website.

Action Together CT President Terra Lynn Volpe welcomed the crowd and introduced Jason Ramos, who served as MC. He recalled his experience with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE, after his parents were recently targeted for deportation to their home country of Ecuador.

“We had foreseen this event,” he said, adding that he and his brother were US citizens,while his mom and dad were not. “It was our parents who had to take on the risk and the load of living in fear.”

Mr Ramos said he and his family decided instead of just following the federal orders, they would form a campaign to raise attention to the plight of thousands of immigrants right here in Connecticut.

“It’s not an easy decision to come out publicly, especially to cry out for help. There’s no fame, there’s no celebrity, and it’s not about that,” he said. “It’s about survival, and that’s unfortunate because this country shouldn’t be about survival; it should be about lifting and fostering the most of our human potential. Anything against that is injustice, and any injustice that degrades human potential is terror … it is evil.”

The speaking agenda continued with moving comments by Newtown Congregational Church Reverend Matt Crebbin, Rabbi Shaul Praver, Dr John Woodall, Eman Beshtawii, and a closing prayer by Reverend Dr Jennifer Glaze Montgomery of Newtown’s Trinity Episcopal Church.

Rev Crebbin lamented that many in the US today are suffering from “collective amnesia,” because virtually everyone in the room came from ancestors who were at one time strangers in a strange land, similar to the immigrants and refugees facing separation today.

In closing, Rev Crebbin encouraged attendees at the rally to not only stand against government separation policies, but to also stand against a “growing sense of intolerance,” and implored federal officials to “honor the dignity of all, because that’s what we would want for our own families.”

Rabbi Praver recalled his family, who were Jewish refugees from Lithuania. He said it was “awful that we have to meet here today, but awesome that we are on the right side of history.” He urged attendees to spread the word, “not about the misdemeanor of crossing the border, but the felony of kidnapping.”

Eman Beshtawii told the audience, “Our love has to be stronger than the hate of those who drive us apart; our commitment to justice has to be stronger than greed and lust for power — power that drives oppression,” she said. “And we have to love our country enough to tell the truth and to right its course.”

Taking to the podium, Mr Allyn called the federal separation policy “stunning cruelty.”

“It is an assault on America itself,” he said. “What do you call a policy that violates the sacred bonds between parent and child and casts thousands of children and adults into a bureaucratic nightmare? You call it what it is: pure evil.”

Following in her dad’s footsteps, Chaeli Allen challenged the crowd to “be outraged,” and to “utilize our collective anger to ensure this crisis comes to an end and nothing like it ever happens again.”

Mr Allyn composed an original song for the event that promoted a white ribbon campaign symbolizing the pure innocence of children being affected by the federal family separation practices, appropriately entitled “Tie A White Ribbon.”

That song was performed by a group of musicians that included Mr Allyn, Cody and Bonnie Voegeli, Cadence Carroll, Richard Neal, and Nick Werden. Mr Allyn; his daughter, Chaeli Allen; Esam Boray; Mr Villamil; and Billy Taylor from US Rep Elizabeth Esty’s office also spoke.

The event closed with three traditional protest songs, “I Shall Be Released,” “This Land Is Your Land,” and “We Shall Overcome.”

The entire rally was recorded and can be viewed below.