Housatonic Valley Waldorf School Welcomes Spring

Housatonic Valley Waldorf School students took turns making their way around the maypole set up for the school’s annual May Fair, held on May 9 this year.

The event was originally scheduled for May 5, but it was rained out.

Students, school faculty, and family members gathered to celebrate the arrival of spring through dancing around the maypole and performing Morris and Sword dances.

Traditional dance teacher Patricia Campbell was the caller for the event and sixth grade teacher Laura Whittmer and her class organized it.

Students also sang and wore flowered garlands in their hair for the celebration.