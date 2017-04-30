Horticulture Club Of Newtown To Present Peonies Program

Gardening enthusiasts are invited to a special program on growing peonies. The Horticulture Club of Newtown will host the free program at Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street, beginning at 7 pm, Thursday, May 11.

Guest speaker will be Dan Furman, co-founder of Cricket Hill Gardens.

Cricket Hill Garden is a specialty plant nursery located in Thomaston, which grows rare and unusual peonies as well as perennial landscape edibles. Kasha and Dan Furman founded Cricket Hill Garden in 1989 with a focus on Chinese tree peonies. It was one of the first nurseries in the United States to sell true-to-name varieties of these rare plants.

Mr Furman will address the difference between tree, herbaceous, and intersectional or Itoh peonies. He will also discuss ideal growing conditions and suggest ways to incorporate them into a landscape while also considering variety and fragrance.

Light refreshments will be served.

The Horticulture Club of Newtown meets on the second Thursday of the month at the meeting house. The club has been active in the community since 1954. Along with a shared enjoyment of horticulture, members support the broader goal of preserving and protecting soil, water, and native species.

Presentations by gardening experts on a variety of topics are featured, along with occasional field trips to tour public gardens and visit local growers. New members are welcome.

Contact Club President Joan Cominski at 203-364-1139 for additional information.